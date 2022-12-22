EMA Director Chris Grimes stepping down from Forsyth County role

While the role is based in Washington, Grimes said he will be staying in Forsyth County and is planning for more family time with the new role.

“I have young kids, and this is an opportunity for me to get to be a dad more and a husband more and have a little less stress,” he said.

In a statement, former Forsyth County Manager Kevin Tanner praised Grimes for his efforts as EMA director.

“Chris has meant more to the County than most people will ever realize,” Tanner said. “His ability to navigate the County through the pandemic was truly remarkable and we have been fortunate to have him lead the County’s EMA, 911 and preparedness strategy for many years. We wish him well in his future endeavors and thank him for his service.

Tanner’s successor, Forsyth County Manager David McKee said in a statement the county is searching for a replacement for the position.

“We thank Chris for his steadfast guidance of the County’s EMA and 911 Center,” McKee said in a statement. “We are actively conducting a candidate search and hosting interviews for his replacement. We know that because of his leadership and training to the current EMA and 911 staff, they are prepared to continue operations in the interim period.”

Grimes said his career in public safety goes back to his time as a student at South Forsyth High School, where he was a member of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Explorers program.

In 2006, while a student at the University of North Georgia, Grimes called then-Forsyth County Fire Chief Danny Bowman, who led the EMA at the time.

“I basically said, ‘Hey, I think emergency management would be something neat that I would love to know more about, and can I come be an intern or volunteer,” Grimes recalled.

He began working part-time in 2006 before going to Forsyth County Schools, where he worked as school safety manager from 2007 to 2013.

“I came on board just working part-time a little bit just to get a better understanding of emergency management,” Grimes said.

In 213, he returned to the EMA as deputy director until Bowman’s retirement in 2018, when he was promoted to his current role.

Shortly after taking over as EMA director, E-911 was transferred under EMA control, and Grimes has served as 911 director since 2019.

During his time as director, Grimes dealt with storms, hurricanes and other natural disasters but said working on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic showed the strength of the county’s partnerships in dealing with disasters.

“It’s the thing that no one wants to talk about anymore, but it’s hard for me not to talk about it because I know how we came together as a community, how we came together as community partners and how we came together, and I think, really, how we led the nation, in my opinion,” Grimes said.

“When you look at best practices and how we brought everyone together, how we really lead and got things done and made things work.”

At the end of 2020, Grimes was awarded the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce’s Charles F. Welch Citizenship Award, the chamber’s “highest honor for civic and community leadership,” for his role during the pandemic.

“No disaster, no emergency is the same,” Grimes said. “I think that is something that makes a good emergency manager is when you go into it with a foundation, but you go in realizing that you have to be flexible, and you have to be willing to think outside the box.”

“I think as we responded as a community to different disasters and emergencies, that’s something we highlight. I cannot say enough of our coordination we have with all the different public safety agencies.”

Grimes also expressed gratitude for support from other agencies, elected officials and the community and said he expects the department to continue to excel after he has left.

“I think we’re on the verge of some great things here,” he said. “We’ll be likely the second 911 center in the state to be what’s called ‘next generation 911.’ We are one of only a few agencies in the state that are accredited, and we just recently got our accreditation back with no major issues. On the EMA side, we have been able to grow that staff so we can really focus on things that are important.”



