Equestrian building: Board it up, renovate it, or burn it down?

Commissioners raced against time to purchase the Polo Fields and approve a lease agreement for United Futbol Academy, hurrying as soccer season was approaching in August.

While the fields were able to continue hosting soccer games, a portion of the land was left without a tenant: about nine acres with stables and a riding area for equestrian activities.

On that side of the property sits a building that is over 35 years old, according to parks and recreation director Jim Pryor, that would have continued to dilapidate if not for commissioners approving the procurement process to remove the structure.

At a work session on Tuesday, Nov. 22, commissioners discussed three different options for the stable following a presentation from Pryor.

According to Pryor, after advertising a request for a lease agreement with equestrian-related companies, the county received only one bid for $32,000 a year contingent upon the county fixing the problems with the facility.

In the rush to “get [the Polo Fields] ready for public use” and keep expenses low, Pryor said a facility assessment was not done on the stable which has “[disintegrating]” insulation and drywall, roof and gutter damage and black mold.

The facility also includes a public bathroom that has a very narrow doorway.

“I actually have to turn sideways to scoot into that bathroom,” Pryor said. “If it’s open to the public, it has to be ADA [compliant].”

The cost to renovate the building would be between $600,000 and $800,000 Pryor said, and possibly even more.

The first option for the equestrian side of the property is to do the necessary renovations for a tenant to move in.

The second is to board up the building and leave it alone. However, the cost of this would be about $20,000, and the building could become subject to vandalism, further dilapidation and squatters.

And third, Pryor said, commissioners could approve demolition of the building, which would cost about $175,000 for proper equipment removing mold, taking out utilities and getting rid of the surrounding fences.