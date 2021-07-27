Forsyth County Board of Commissioners adopt millage rates, continue preparing 2022 budget

During its July 22 meeting, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners adopted all millage rates levied in the county. The county’s portion of the overall millage rate is 7.896 mills, which is the same as last year.

During the meeting, the Board of Commissioners adopted a required resolution for all millage rates levied in the county, including the Board of Education.

The board voted to adopt the County’s Maintenance and Operations (M&O) millage rate of 4.791 mills, the same as last year. Due to the growth in the tax digest, maintenance and operating property taxes levied by the county this year will increase by a net 1.98% over the rollback millage rate. The board also voted to approve the Fire rate of 2.175 mills (same as last year) and a Bond rate of 0.930 mills (same as last year).



