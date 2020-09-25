Forsyth County BOC votes to move forward with raise for Sheriff Ron Freeman

Compensation for Sheriff Ron Freeman, funding for this year’s elections and a $2 million grant for a North Forsyth park were among items discussed at a meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners held on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

All items were approved by a 5-0 vote unless otherwise noted.

Sheriff’s pay

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman is due for a pay increase in 2021, after commissioners voted to raise the county’s portion of his compensation from $15,000 to $47,900, raising his total compensation to about $153,000. His current salary is $120,000.

District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper, who made the motion, said officials looked at pay for seven surrounding counties, excluding Gwinnett, and their sheriffs’ salary averaged about $151,000.

Cooper said along with being paid less, Freeman had more area to cover since, unlike other counties, the only municipality is Forsyth County is the city of Cumming.

“Again, these counties have police departments, as well as municipalities with police departments,” Cooper said. “We have one municipality with one police department. They have numerous ones, so all of the other tasks involved fall on our sheriff’s department.”

Pat Carson, the county’s director of county personnel, said along with the county compensation, sheriffs are paid through a combination of a salary set by the Georgia General Assembly based on the county’s population, mandated supplement, a 5% increase for the number of completed terms and a cost of living adjustment.

Carson said under the formula, the amount for the Forsyth County Sheriff will increase by almost $10,000 once the county’s population reaches 250,000 residents. She said that would likely go into effect in 2022.