Forsyth County could soon be rolling back some of its pandemic emergency measures

Forsyth County leaders are now considering rolling back some of the emergency measures, rules and exemptions that county commissioners enacted earlier in the year in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.



Director of Emergency Management Chris Grimes, along with County Attorney Ken Jarrard, shared recommendations for what could be removed from the county’s pandemic resolution at a Board of Commissioners meeting last week.

“Over the past few weeks, we have, as you know and as you’ve watched the numbers, seen a decline in [COVID-19] cases,” Grimes said. “Currently, in the last two weeks in Forsyth County, we’ve had 212 cases of COVID-19. From our peak, that is down considerably from the peak we saw about two weeks after the Fourth of July.”

With around 84 cases per 100,000 residents in the county, Grimes and Jarrard started to discuss changes to the emergency resolution with other staff members.

Some of their recommendations included rolling back the suspension of fines and penalties for late utility payments, the temporary suspension of local purchasing policies, the waivers on penalties for late payment of occupation taxes and the temporary signage allowance for businesses.

Jarrard agreed that the county should give residents and business owners a window, maybe until Nov. 9, to return back to some of these proposed changes.

The Board of Commissioners also discussed possibly requiring alcohol sales permits again starting in November. Jarrard noted that if they add this requirement back into county regulations, they could face a few problems.

“If we’re going to tell the regulated community that come Nov. 9, we expect their servers to have permits again, there is going to be some machinery that we’re going to have to rev up to do that,” Jarrard said. “A lot of folks are going to be coming in seeking those permits. If we do that, but then we’re going to strip it out of the code again, it’s going to be a whole lot of work and it sends mixed signals.”

Despite these worries, Jarrard and Grimes recommended that the county “go back to business as usual” and start requiring the permits again.

Commission chairwoman Laura Semanson said that she believes that the permit requirement may not be necessary in the future as she said it just brings further infractions against business’ licenses and makes it more difficult to quickly staff businesses.



