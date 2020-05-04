Forsyth County libraries to begin curbside pick-up service May 11

The Forsyth County Public Library has seen its use of eBooks and eAudiobooks soar during the coronavirus pandemic, but the system announced Monday the first way for patrons to start getting physical books again.

While the Cumming, Hampton Parks, Post Road and Sharon Forks branches will remain closed to the public, patrons can now check out books using a new curbside pick-up service starting May 11.

Cardholders can check out items through the library’s website at www.forsythpl.org, then call the library at 770-781-9840 to make an appointment to pick up their items Monday through Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

All four branches will have designated parking spaces for the service. Patrons will stay in their cars and call a phone number posted in the parking area to let staff know they have arrived.

Library staff will check out the items and place them in a bag on a table near the branch entrance for patrons to pick up.

Those with limited mobility can request delivery to their vehicle.

“While we still intend to follow social distancing guidelines from public health authorities, we’re developing this service as a temporary way to get books into the hands of readers in our community,” Library Director Anna Lyle said in a statement.

In addition, patrons with library books to return can use the outdoor and drive-up book drops at all four branches. All returned materials will be quarantined before going back on library shelves, the FCPL said.

Meanwhile, the library system’s new live chat service and virtual programs will continue, along with its regular “Ask a Librarian” service.

