Forsyth County Public Library extends closures ’until further notice’

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



The Forsyth County Public Library system announced Wednesday that it will extend the closure of all branches until further notice.

The FCPL made the decision in light of advice from local health organizations and community leaders to ensure that residents are practicing social distancing and staying home during the public health crisis.

Although its physical locations are closing, the FCPL has emphasized that residents can still use library services from afar.

"It's important to remember that the library isn't limited to its buildings,” said Library Director Anna Lyle. “We have a robust selection of online books, magazines and resources to occupy readers of all ages.”

Library cardholders can access newspapers, market analysis, health resources, academic research and live tutoring all through the FCPL’s website at forsythpl.org. Those who do not have a library card can also register for one online through the library’s website.

In the meantime, the FCPL is asking that residents hold on to materials they currently have checked out from the library for the time being. All due dates for materials currently checked out have been extended to June 1.

"We really miss having our patrons in the library,” Lyle said. “We want everyone to know that we have staff working remotely or on staggered shifts for social distancing. We're responding to messages sent via our Ask a Librarian service and via social media.”