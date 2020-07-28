Forsyth recognized as “county of excellence” for transportation bond

A state group has recognized Forsyth County officials for the county’s transportation bond initiative.

At a recent meeting, Forsyth County Commissioners recognized the county’s engineering and finance departments for being named a county of excellence, which was awarded by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia, or ACCG.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for the work that has been put in place over the past six years with the bond,” said Forsyth County Director of Engineering John Cunard. “Our Transportation Bond set an example for other communities to consider going forward for how to fund transportation projects and it is an option that has worked tremendously well for us.”

The $200 million transportation bond was approved by voters in 2014 and has provided funding for several local transportation projects, including adding new lanes in each direction on Ga. 400.

Of the $200 million, $81 million was proposed for state road projects in partnership with GDOT with the remainder going to county road projects.