Forsyth’s oldest park could get upgrade

Forsyth County’s first park, Bennett Park, was built in 1978. Since then, the county has been working to develop a new master plan to use the property more efficiently for recreation.

At a Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor approached the board to ask for approval to apply for the Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionately Impacted Communities Grant under the American Rescue Plan.

Commissioners approved the request with a unanimous 5-0 vote.

The grant project must occur in a qualified census tract previously identified by state government and will be a complete revitalization of Bennett Park.

According to Pryor, the grant program was rolled out by Gov. Kemp’s office on Sept. 1.

Pryor said the parks and recreation department had a “shovel-ready” project that has been through permitting and will be put in action after hopefully receiving federal funds.

After the meeting, Pryor said the projected cost of the new Bennett Park is $12 million, though with the current supply chain and market inflation, he expects bids to come in higher. Most of the funding would come from capital improvement plan, with an additional $2 million coming from the grant.

The new master plan for Bennett Park includes three baseball fields, two multi-purpose athletic fields, six batting cages, a playground, picnic pavilions, a community building, Bookmobile parking, two basketball courts and a trail system.

Pryor said the park will be ADA-compliant.

Pryor said the grant applications are due on Nov. 18 and decisions are to be made by the state by Jan. 30, 2023.

