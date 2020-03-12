General Assembly suspends legislative session due to coronavirus

The Georgia General Assembly will suspend the 2020 legislative session indefinitely after Friday, March 13, because of the coronavirus health scare.

“The suspension is out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of health and safety of members, staff and the public given the prevalence of the coronavirus,” according to a press release Thursday, March 12, from the Capitol.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Speaker of the House David Ralston “have mutually agreed to suspend the session and resume at a future date to be determined,” the release says.