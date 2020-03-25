Gov. Brian Kemp to hold coronavirus town hall at 8 p.m. March 26

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Gov. Brian Kemp and other members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a town hall meeting Thursday on Georgia's response to the spread of COVID-19.



The broadcast will also feature interviews with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

The meeting will be broadcast live beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, and will be carried by most local radio and television stations.

Kemp and task force members will participate from separate locations in accordance with social distancing guidelines.