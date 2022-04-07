Gov. Kemp signs mental health overhaul bill

Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation Monday aimed at pulling Georgia off the bottom among state rankings for access to mental health services.

“Today has been a long time coming,” Kemp said during a signing ceremony inside the Georgia Capitol. “This ultimate outcome is exactly what we hoped for.”

House Bill 1013, which the General Assembly passed unanimously, stems from the recommendations of a commission of legal and mental health experts created in 2019.

The legislation, House Speaker David Ralston’s top priority for this year’s session, includes a parity provision requiring insurance companies to cover mental illness the same as physical illness. The parity requirement also applies to Georgia’s Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids programs, and to the State Health Benefit Plan.

Rep. Todd Jones, R-Cumming, was a co-sponsor of the bill.



The bill also requires care management organizations (CMOs) participating in Georgia Medicaid to dedicate at least 85% of their revenues to patient care. And it establishes a service-cancelable loan program to address a workforce shortage by offering loan forgiveness to several types of mental-health specialists as well as primary-care physicians.

Failure was not an option,” said Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. “The status quo had to go.”

Ralston said the legislation is backed by $183 million in the fiscal 2023 state budget dedicated to helping the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities implement the bill’s provisions.







