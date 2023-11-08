Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has once again extended the state of emergency and the state gas tax suspension, according to an announcement on Wednesday Nov. 8.
Governor Kemp extends gas tax suspension
Latest
-
BREAKING: McCormick temporarily closes Forsyth County office due to ‘serious threats of violence’
-
Why Forsyth County added more permitting restrictions for liquor stores
-
Tearful tribute to former commissioner as Forsyth County BOC proclaims November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
-
What to know when heading to the polls in Cumming for the Nov. 7 election