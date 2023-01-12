Greg Dolezal named to new role in state Senate

A Forsyth County legislator will take on a new role in the Georgia Senate.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, state Sen. Majority Whip Randy Robertson named state Sen. Greg Dolezal as chief deputy whip for the 2023-2024 legislative session.

“I am incredibly honored to have been named Chief Deputy Whip by the Senate Majority Whip, Randy Robertson. I am eager to serve to the best of my ability, ensuring that the 2023 Legislative Session is the most productive session yet,” Dolezal said in a statement. “I am looking forward to putting in the time and effort to continue to make Georgia the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise and family.”