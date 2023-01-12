Greg Dolezal named to new role in state Senate

A Forsyth County legislator will take on a new role in the Georgia Senate.
On Thursday, Jan. 12, state Sen. Majority Whip Randy Robertson named state Sen. Greg Dolezal as chief deputy whip for the 2023-2024 legislative session.
“I am incredibly honored to have been named Chief Deputy Whip by the Senate Majority Whip, Randy Robertson. I am eager to serve to the best of my ability, ensuring that the 2023 Legislative Session is the most productive session yet,” Dolezal said in a statement. “I am looking forward to putting in the time and effort to continue to make Georgia the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise and family.”
Dolezal has represented District 27 since 2019 and represents the majority of Forsyth County.
In a news release, Robertson and Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, who previously represented a portion of north Forsyth County before the latest round of redistricting, said they look forward to working with Dolezal in the session.
“With Sen. Dolezal serving in this capacity as Chief Deputy Whip of the Senate Majority Caucus, I am sure that we are well on our way to a productive legislative session,” Robertson said. “I am looking forward to working alongside Sen. Dolezal as we continue to pass legislation and push policy that will improve the lives of all Georgians.”
“I am excited to have Sen. Dolezal as a member of the Senate Majority Leadership for the 2023 Legislative Session,” Gooch said. “I am confident in his ability to serve not only the Majority Caucus, but the entire Senate body in this position.”