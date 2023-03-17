Here's how Forsyth lawmakers recognized Georgia’s Indian community

Lawmakers from Forsyth County celebrated India Appreciation Day with special guests at the capitol building this week.

On Tuesday, March 14, state Sen. Shawn Still, who represents a portion of south Forsyth County and portions of Fulton and Gwinnett counties, presented Senate Resolution 125, which recognizes Georgia’s Indian community, to India’s Consul General, Dr. Swati Kulkarni.

“It was a pleasure to recognize Dr. Kulkarni for her efforts in diplomacy between India and the state of Georgia. I am grateful to Dr. Kulkarni for every contribution she has made to our state,” Still said in a statement. “The Indian community of Georgia is a key part of our state’s economic development, cultural diversity and social landscape largely due to the work she has done over the past four years.”