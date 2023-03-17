Here's how Forsyth lawmakers recognized Georgia’s Indian community

Lawmakers from Forsyth County celebrated India Appreciation Day with special guests at the capitol building this week.
On Tuesday, March 14, state Sen. Shawn Still, who represents a portion of south Forsyth County and portions of Fulton and Gwinnett counties, presented Senate Resolution 125, which recognizes Georgia’s Indian community, to India’s Consul General, Dr. Swati Kulkarni.
“It was a pleasure to recognize Dr. Kulkarni for her efforts in diplomacy between India and the state of Georgia. I am grateful to Dr. Kulkarni for every contribution she has made to our state,” Still said in a statement. “The Indian community of Georgia is a key part of our state’s economic development, cultural diversity and social landscape largely due to the work she has done over the past four years.”
State Sen. Greg Dolezal, who represents the rest of Forsyth County, was a co-sponsor of the resolution.
In the statement, officials said, “Georgia is home to a vibrant Indian community, primarily located within the greater metro-Atlanta area,” and Still added that the population is growing in his district.
“Statewide, there are approximately 150,000 members of the community, most of whom live in north Fulton and south Forsyth counties,” he said. “This group makes up one percent of people who live here in Georgia but contributes to six percent of the tax base. The Indian community is one of the most productive groups of people in our state and we are so appreciative for their impact on Georgia.”
On the state House side, state Rep. Carter Barrett also introduced House Resolution 417, which commended the state’s Indian population. The bill was co-sponsored by Forsyth County delegation members Reps. Brent Cox, Lauren McDonald, Todd Jones and Rick Jasperse.