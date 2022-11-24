Here’s what commissioners talked about at latest meeting

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved several commercial and residential at a recent regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17.

But before commissioners began their meeting, Chairman Alfred John took a moment to recognize and honor Gina Ayres, a Central EMS EMT that lost her life in a “tragic accident” earlier that morning.

“Our hearts are heavy with that news,” John said.

Projects that were approved passed with a unanimous 5-0 vote unless otherwise stated.

Canton Highway commercial

A request was made to rezone approximately 4.4 acres on Canton Highway for office, retail and restaurants in buildings totaling 20,430 square feet with 123 parking spaces.

Previously, residents from the Westhaven subdivision, an abutting neighborhood, voiced concerns about potential noise the project could bring as well as lowering property values.

A condition was placed on the project that prohibits drive-through facilities on the property.

“Good for you getting commercial back on the state highway,” District 5’s Laura Semanson said.

District 1’s Molly Cooper, who is this area’s District Commissioner, replied with, “Yes, indeed. Let’s get some money in here.”

Haw Creek Road offices

A request was made to rezone approximately 5.1 acres on Haw Creek Road for commercial buildings totaling 26,130 square feet with 92 parking spaces.

Previously, one neighboring resident voiced concern that the project might cause people to have to turn around in residents’ private driveways if they missed the offices.

A note was also sent to commissioners from the planning board to ask about prohibiting this property from being annexed in the future. County Attorney Ken Jarrard informed commissioners that was not possible.

Concord Road subdivision

A request was made to rezone approximately 143 acres to build a subdivision on Concord Road along Dahlonega Highway with 164 lots.

An official decision from commissioners was postponed to the next work session on Tuesday, Nov. 22.