Initial unemployment claims in Georgia fall as jobless face loss of federal benefits

First-time unemployment claims in Georgia fell last week even as the state Department of Labor warned recipients that the federal portion of their benefits is about to run out.

Jobless Georgians filed 19,183 initial claims with the labor department last week, down 9,905 from the previous week. The decline occurred after an increase in claims the week before that ran counter to a weeks-long downward trend.

Meanwhile, unemployment benefits distributed through several federal programs created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act last March are due to expire during the week ending Dec. 26 for claims filed by individual Georgians and on Dec. 30 for employer-filed claims.

“We will continue to process and adjudicate all of the claims we receive, paying all eligible benefits as quickly as possible,” Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said Thursday. “Congress will decide if a new program will be implemented or extensions will be put in place.”

Pressure is building on Congress to enact a new economic stimulus package before the holidays to replace the CARES Act, but the outcome of the current negotiations is far from certain.



