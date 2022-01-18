Johns Creek hires Toussaint as its new economic development director

The city of Johns Creek hired Randall Toussaint to serve as economic development manager responsible for overseeing the city's economic development activities, including business outreach, retention and expansion, and recruitment.

“Johns Creek is a growing, diverse, and innovative city with a thriving future,” said Toussaint. “I am both honored and excited to join the city and I look forward to furthering

the vision of progress and thoughtful economic development within Johns Creek.”

Toussaint was previously the vice president of economic development for the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce. He served in that role for about five years, from 2010-15.

In his position with the city of Johns Creek, Toussaint will be also responsible for initiatives and partnerships that enhance local and regional economic-development relationships and position Johns Creek as a location of choice for quality, sustainable business investment.



