Johns Creek receives multiple awards from Georgia Recreation and Parks Association

The City of Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Division has been recognized by the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association, GRPA, for four distinguished awards.
The awards announced at the annual GRPA Conference in October include: State of Georgia Agency of the Year Award; District 7 Agency of the Year Award; Administrator of the Year Award for District 7, to Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Recreation Manager Kirk Franz; and Volunteer of the Year Award, Dianna Aichele.
The GRPA Agency of the Year Award recognizes excellence and leadership in providing quality recreation programs, parks and facilities that enhance the quality of life in communities.
“These esteemed industry recognitions further exemplify Johns Creek as a city with exceptional recreation and park management leaders, volunteers and programs,” said Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker. “Our talented staff and dedicated volunteers have helped to create one of the most admired and recognized family of park facilities and community programming in the state and across the entire southeast.”
The District 7 Agency of the Year Award recognizes the top-notch service and quality of facilities within a city. Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Division serves a population of 84,946.
GRPA also awarded Kirk Franz with the District 7 Administrator of the Year Award recognizing the outstanding service provided by Franz and his dedication to ensuring the highest level of recreation programing to meet the needs of a diverse community. Kirk was the first recreation staff member after the City of Johns Creek was incorporated in December 2006. From the outset, Franz began the development and consistency for all programing including innovative events like the first City of Johns Creek 5K; theming this environmentally friendly 5K, “Go Green – Be Green!”
The fourth GRPA award was the Volunteer of the Year Award which was bestowed to Dianna Aichele.
Aichele has been a volunteer with the City of Johns Creek and at Park Place Adult Activity Center for nine years, since the Park Place facility opened.
The city maintains over 400 acres of parkland, green space and nature preserves.
The City of Johns Creek currently operates four primary parks: Newtown Park, Ocee Park, Shakerag Park and the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve.
The City of Johns Creek is currently in the process of design and master planning for five additional parks: Cauley Creek, Linear Park, Bell/Boles Roads, Morton Road and State Bridge Road.