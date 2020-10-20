Johns Creek receives multiple awards from Georgia Recreation and Parks Association

The City of Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Division has been recognized by the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association, GRPA, for four distinguished awards.

The awards announced at the annual GRPA Conference in October include: State of Georgia Agency of the Year Award; District 7 Agency of the Year Award; Administrator of the Year Award for District 7, to Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Recreation Manager Kirk Franz; and Volunteer of the Year Award, Dianna Aichele.

The GRPA Agency of the Year Award recognizes excellence and leadership in providing quality recreation programs, parks and facilities that enhance the quality of life in communities.

“These esteemed industry recognitions further exemplify Johns Creek as a city with exceptional recreation and park management leaders, volunteers and programs,” said Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker. “Our talented staff and dedicated volunteers have helped to create one of the most admired and recognized family of park facilities and community programming in the state and across the entire southeast.”



