Kemp renews temporary suspension of state sales tax on gasoline

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday extending the temporary suspension of the state sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels that has been in effect since March.

The latest extension runs through Oct. 12.

In extending the suspension, Kemp cited the highest inflation in 40 years, gasoline prices that have fallen from June’s record but remain high, and ongoing supply chain challenges.

“We are using the means available to us to provide much-needed relief to Georgians,” the governor said.



