Leaders want to make Forsyth County the 'tech capital of the South.' This is how

As Forsyth County’s population continues to grow, so does its commercial base.
Technology in particular has been a developing industry in Forsyth County with about 8,000 residents working in the field, according to state legislature passed in 2022.
On Thursday, Oct. 27, Forsyth County, city of Alpharetta and state officials joined together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a sign to be posted on Ga. 400 denoting a portion of the highway as the ‘Technology Corridor.’
Legislation passed in 2022 by state senators such as Greg Dolezal and Brandon Beach officially dubbed Ga. 400 from Mansell Road in Fulton County to Hwy. 20 in Forsyth County as the Technology Corridor.
“When I chose to settle in Georgia a couple of decades ago, one of the key factors for choosing Forsyth County was the access to many tech-based firms up and down the Ga. 400 corridor,” Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John said.
As the “tech capital of the South,” John said he hoped more tech-based firms will locate to the metro-Atlanta area, settling down in Forsyth County amongst companies such as Amazon, Alimera Sciences Inc. and Siemens.
“The county has been hard at work for several years laying the groundwork to create this attractive home for the tech industry,” John said. “And we are only just beginning to see the fruits of these efforts.”