Leaders want to make Forsyth County the 'tech capital of the South.' This is how

As Forsyth County’s population continues to grow, so does its commercial base.

Technology in particular has been a developing industry in Forsyth County with about 8,000 residents working in the field, according to state legislature passed in 2022.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, Forsyth County, city of Alpharetta and state officials joined together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a sign to be posted on Ga. 400 denoting a portion of the highway as the ‘Technology Corridor.’

