Little named director of Forsyth County procurement

Forsyth County Procurement Agent III Tyra Little has been appointed to the position of Forsyth County Procurement director.

“Tyra’s experience in local government procurement and her understanding of this County make her an ideal candidate for managing all procurement operations,” County Manager Kevin Tanner said. “We are happy to be working with her in this new role.”

Little has worked in Forsyth County Procurement as a Procurement Agents III since March 2020. In that role, she was responsible for managing invitations to bid, bid quotes, contract administration and purchase orders for the county.

Previous to Forsyth County, Little has worked in procurement capacities for several local Georgia government institutions including Fulton County Schools, Sandy Springs and the city of Brookhaven. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Forsyth County Procurement works to maximize the purchasing value of public funds, to provide safeguards for maintaining a procurement system of quality and integrity, to provide for fair and equitable treatment of all persons involved in public purchasing, and to provide the highest level of customer service for county departments.