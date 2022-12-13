Mary Alice Park, local sales tax discussions continue between county and city

Following a discussion by city of Cumming officials, Forsyth County Commissioners voted to set how local taxes are split and potentially acquire a new park on Lake Lanier.

At a special called meeting on Friday, Dec. 9, commissioners discussed a local option sales tax, or LOST, for 2023 through 2032.

Previously, city of Cumming councilmembers sent terms of the agreement to the county, including fund distribution numbers, parameters of annexation requests and a possible de-annexation of Mary Alice Park. The terms were approved by a 4-1 vote with Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter opposed.

Under the terms of the proposal, Forsyth County will receive 87% of LOST funds while the city of Cumming will receive 13%.

During commissioners’ discussion on Friday, County Attorney Ken Jarrard notified the board that an additional term proposed by the city was not being presented: a right-of-way conveyance for the Sawnee Drive Extension project.

Instead, Jarrard proposed talking to councilmembers in “good faith,” but not “[doing] it as part of the LOST.”