Mary Alice Park, local sales tax discussions continue between county and city

Following a discussion by city of Cumming officials, Forsyth County Commissioners voted to set how local taxes are split and potentially acquire a new park on Lake Lanier.
At a special called meeting on Friday, Dec. 9, commissioners discussed a local option sales tax, or LOST, for 2023 through 2032.
Previously, city of Cumming councilmembers sent terms of the agreement to the county, including fund distribution numbers, parameters of annexation requests and a possible de-annexation of Mary Alice Park. The terms were approved by a 4-1 vote with Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter opposed.
Under the terms of the proposal, Forsyth County will receive 87% of LOST funds while the city of Cumming will receive 13%.
During commissioners’ discussion on Friday, County Attorney Ken Jarrard notified the board that an additional term proposed by the city was not being presented: a right-of-way conveyance for the Sawnee Drive Extension project.
Instead, Jarrard proposed talking to councilmembers in “good faith,” but not “[doing] it as part of the LOST.”
District 5’s Laura Semanson said she was curious about the Mary Alice Park de-annexation term, wondering why that term had been added.
“It doesn’t appear to be much of a financial gain to us in any way,” Semanson said. “I’m curious about when that was offered and why.”
County Manager Kevin Tanner said county staff had previously met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the owners of Mary Alice Park, about this issue.
According to Tanner, the Corps has a master plan for the park to be a resort with a community dock. He said the Corps would be willing to enter into a new lease with the county as long as the county supported the master plan.
He also mentioned the park has “the potential for the county to be able to generate quite a bit of money.”
Commissioners voted to approve the terms presented without the right-of-way conveyance. Chairman Alfred John instructed Jarrard to reach out to the city’s legal team to discuss the issue outside of LOST.
Commissioners also voted to send a certificate of distribution to the state showing the split in funds between the city and the county. Both motions were approved on a time sensitive basis with unanimous votes, 5-0.
The Cumming City Council will discuss the board’s approved terms at a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13.