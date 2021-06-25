New zoning districts proposed at recent BOC work session

Commissioners heard a proposal for new specialty zoning districts from staff at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, June 22. A previous public hearing was held for this topic on April 1.

One of the three proposed districts is the previous master-planned district (MDP) with a few changes to community standards such as lighting, signage, fencing, landscaping and more.

County staff proposed two new districts: mixed residential district (MRD) and mixed-use center district (MCD). MRD is strictly a residential district while MCD can be a “mix of commercial, office and light industrial and it may or may not have a residential component.”

“The MRD would be exclusively residential,” said Vanessa Bernstein-Goldman, deputy director of the department of planning. “And really it’s to offer design flexibility in terms of product type. There could be … townhouses, condos, detached and multi-family [houses].”

Bernstein-Goldman explained that she and staff took a look at surrounding areas for development inspiration, particularly in Alpharetta, to focus on “Class A office space.”

“What we heard from [commissioners] is that you would like to have a district that’s really focused on a mix of maybe not just commercial, which we’ve seen in the past, but really getting some Class A office and potentially some hotel space as well,” Bernstein-Goldman said.

As for MRD and MCD, both districts were proposed to have a minimum requirement of 30 acres with at least 20% of the space being left for open space. A quarter of the open space also has to have an active community space as well as another quarter saved for an undisturbed area.

Both zonings would also have a 25-foot undisturbed buffer based on any adjacent zoning. Community standards must also be met and any amendments to zoning requirements would have to be considered and approved by the county commissioners. A pre-application meeting with the district’s commissioner would also be required for any wannabe developer.