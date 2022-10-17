Not ‘another Flynn Wall:’ Commissioners OK $2 million to fix Ronald Reagan Blvd extension error

At a work session on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Forsyth County Commissioners approved a change order and budget resolution for a road that will connect Alpharetta and Cumming, running alongside Ga. 400.

The change order, approved with a unanimous 5-0 vote, was in the amount of $2,195,601, which sent the county over the projected budget for this project, said Assistant County Manager David McKee.

McKee said the total amount spent on the four miles of extension road has been about $60 million.

The Ronald Reagan Boulevard extension is a SPLOST-funded project that includes a new bridge over Big Creek, retaining walls, new and modified traffic signals, wetland mitigation and adjustments to the Big Creek Greenway, according to Pond & Company, the engineer firm behind the extension.

According to old plans submitted by Pond & Company, the extension called for 1:1 slopes throughout the project corridor, meaning the land would fall one foot for every one foot of distance.

The approved task order will eliminate all 1:1 slopes, replacing them with 2:1 slopes with geogrid, wire basket and aggregate reinforcement which are expected to last about 75-100 years.