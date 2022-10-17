Not ‘another Flynn Wall:’ Commissioners OK $2 million to fix Ronald Reagan Blvd extension error

At a work session on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Forsyth County Commissioners approved a change order and budget resolution for a road that will connect Alpharetta and Cumming, running alongside Ga. 400.
The change order, approved with a unanimous 5-0 vote, was in the amount of $2,195,601, which sent the county over the projected budget for this project, said Assistant County Manager David McKee.
McKee said the total amount spent on the four miles of extension road has been about $60 million.
The Ronald Reagan Boulevard extension is a SPLOST-funded project that includes a new bridge over Big Creek, retaining walls, new and modified traffic signals, wetland mitigation and adjustments to the Big Creek Greenway, according to Pond & Company, the engineer firm behind the extension.
According to old plans submitted by Pond & Company, the extension called for 1:1 slopes throughout the project corridor, meaning the land would fall one foot for every one foot of distance.
The approved task order will eliminate all 1:1 slopes, replacing them with 2:1 slopes with geogrid, wire basket and aggregate reinforcement which are expected to last about 75-100 years.
During discussion, District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said he thought the county was not “using [Pond & Company] anymore” after having to spend over $7 million to correct the phase of the Big Creek Greenway the county was “sucking wind on.”
“How in the world did Pond come up with a 1:1 slope to [where] we’re having to deal with this today?” Levent said.
McKee said, while the original plans were approved by board members some time ago, the current team at Pond & Company was responsive, helpful and as Chairman Alfred John acknowledged, understanding of the board’s frustration.
“We don’t want another Flynn Wall,” John said.
Flynn Wall, located at the Publix at the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Windward Parkway, sparked disputes after part of the wall crumbled due to a storm in 2017.
County Manager Kevin Tanner said he believed the change order was the “least expensive solution” to create a “road that we could be proud of long-term.”
While Levent didn’t disagree with Tanner, he said the 2:1 slope design “should have been done from the get-go” and hoped the county would put a flag on projects with proposed 1:1 slopes in the future.
In other news regarding road projects, commissioners also approved with unanimous 5-0 votes a task order for the McGinnis Ferry widening project and right-of-way agreement between Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation for the SR. 9 at Jewell Bennett Road improvement project.
The McGinnis Ferry order is for support and construction engineering and inspection services for 38 months upon notice to proceed in the amount of $3,218,235.The right-of-way agreement between the county and GDOT will allow Forsyth County to perform right-of-way acquisitions for the improvement project, and GDOT will be responsible to reimburse those costs in the amount of $656,000 per the cost estimate completed in February 2022.