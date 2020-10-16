Pandemic resolution, budget discussed at BOC work session

Changes to Forsyth County’s pandemic response, the latest of next year’s budget and moving on from a proposed park project on Lake Lanier were among items discussed by county commissioners at their work session on Tuesday, Oct. 13.



All items were approved 5-0 unless otherwise noted.

Pandemic response

After adopting a resolution in March to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioners decided at the meeting to continue with some of the resolution’s changes and move away from others.

Among the changes would be moving the commission’s work sessions, which are currently being held by video call, back to the administration building, though County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the public would still be able to take part in the meetings virtually.

“This resolution provides that we will provide opportunities for individuals to not only watch, which we have done for a long time but also participate,” Jarrard said.

“I dropped a footnote of Page 2 [of the resolution], that said remote participation options will only be allowed for when we have otherwise citizen participation options: the ability to speak at public comment or perhaps the ability to engage the board at public hearings,” he said.

Under the change, penalties, fines and shut-offs for the county’s water and sewer department will be discontinued and will return to the pre-COVID-19 standards.

Extra signage for businesses, waiving penalties and fines on occupation tax and not requiring alcohol sales permit renewals, all approved as part of the original response, will also go back to normal, and there will be a grace period until Nov. 9 for businesses to prepare.

Jarrard said, “One major thing we are not pulling back on is to-go alcohol,” since the change has been popular and restaurants are continuing to struggle.



