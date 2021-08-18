Proposed liquor store near Chattahoochee River Club, temple on Kelly Mill Road on Thursday’s agenda

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will be holding its regular meeting at 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19. Two public hearings on the agenda will focus on Gary’s Wine & More on River Club Drive and a Hindu temple on Kelly Mill Road.

Gary’s Wine & More is requesting approval for an alcohol license to sell malt beverages (beer), wine and distilled spirits by the package with an establishment located on River Club Drive.

Following a discussion about the license at a previous board meeting, commissioners decided to postpone a decision after hearing concerns from neighbors living in Chattahoochee River Club, which is accessed off River Club Drive.

A religious place of worship, located off Kelly Mill Road, will be coming before the board for a discussion about the possible modification or revocation of conditions existing in its conditional-use permit designation.

The Hindu temple, submitted by Hindu Center of Atlanta, Inc., is still in the early stages of the zoning process.

The proposed site would have a priest’s residence and a total of 51,915 square feet with 168 parking spaces.

Concerned residents are invited to attend these public hearings. To find out more about items on the agenda or see how you can sign up to participate, visit www.forsythco.com.