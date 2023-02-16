State Senate approves bill by Forsyth County lawmaker

A Forsyth County lawmaker’s vaccine bill has cleared the Georgia Senate.

Senate Bill 1, sponsored by District 27 state Sen. Greg Dolezal, who represents the majority of Forsyth County, was recently approved by substitute with a vote of 31-21. The bill seeks to remove a previously approved June 30 sunset for an existing law that prohibits requiring COVID-19 vaccinations to use government services.

“I am proud of the work the Georgia Senate has done in passing Senate Bill 1,” Dolezal said in a statement. “A government should not be allowed to deny their hard-working citizens the right to public resources and services based on vaccination status."