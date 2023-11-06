By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Tearful tribute to former commissioner as Forsyth County BOC proclaims November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
(From left to right) D3 Commissioner Todd Levent, Maria Fundora, D5 Commissioner Laura Semanson, Dr. Scott Cooper, D1 Commissioner Kerry Hill, D4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills and D2 Commissioner Alfred John. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners proclaimed during a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2 that the month of November will be Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month in Forsyth County.