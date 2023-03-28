These 5 promises were made for Forsyth at this year's State of the County address

On Tuesday, March 28, Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John delivered the State of the County address at the Forsyth Conference Center on the Lanier Tech campus.
During the speech, John highlighted the five promises that the Forsyth government focused on through 2022, and that they intend to continue to pursue through 2023. The five promises listed were the promise for a brighter future, a safe community, economic prosperity, infrastructure for growth, and good financial stewardship.
Bright Future
To represent the bright future of Forsyth County, the audience was treated to a video presentation that included interviews with several local children. They were asked about their favorite aspects of living in Forsyth, their career ambitions, and what they think the government does.
After the video, John commended the joy and optimism of the kids in Forsyth County, stating a belief that a future in their hands is bound to be bright.
Safe community
John addressed the matter of public safety, drawing attention to law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians.
“There is one deliverable that is essential to any successful community,” John said. “That is the promise of safety.”
“Crime is lower today than it was ten years ago, when we had 100,000 less people in Forsyth,” Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a video presentation shown during the event. “We are currently the best equipped and the best paid sheriff’s office in the state of Georgia.”
John noted that the Board of Commissioners has made public safety a top priority, and in an effort to attract the highest quality candidates to the county, they gave sheriff’s deputies a 4% salary increase late last year as well as an additional 12% salary increase in January.
Looking at crime, John shared statistics showing a 30% decrease in burglaries year over year, and a 55% decrease in entering auto cases. Other crimes noted for their decrease were aggravated assault and DUI.
Economic prosperity
In addition to public safety, John addressed the promise of a strong economy and growth for businesses.
“Forsyth isn’t only a place where people want to live,” John said. “It’s also a place where businesses come to thrive.”
Noting that Forsyth County is one of the 20 fastest growing counties in the Unites States, John stressed the importance of balancing residential growth with commercial development.
Currently, four million square feet of new business space is being developed around the county, and Forsyth has become a national leader in income investment.
John also highlighted the growing opportunities for the tech industry, claiming Forsyth County’s, “newly minted identity as the tech corridor of Georgia.”
Infrastructure for growth
As more businesses and residents make Forsyth County home, the need for supportive infrastructure increases. John drew attention to the many new developments in local infrastructure including road improvements, park construction, and water treatment expansion.
Road projects currently underway include the expansion of Ronald Reagan Blvd. connecting the portion at Majors Rd. to the existing section at McFarland Pkwy.
John also talked about two ongoing projects to widen the intersection of Hwy 369 and GA 400, as well as a section of McGinnis Ferry Rd.
Lanierland Park has entered phase two of the $16.7 million project and is expected to be completed this summer.
The county has been awarded a $32.6 million federal grant from Governor Brian Kemp’s office to aid in the completion of a water management return-flow system that was started last fall. The system will convey treated water from the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility to Lake Lanier.
John attributed much of the success of the county’s infrastructure progress to its efforts to help introduce Senate Bill 586.
“[Senate Bill 586] allows counties to take more control of their projects, streamline their process, and reduce delivery time of projects considerably,” John said.
Good financial stewardship
Addressing the promise of good financial stewardship, John said, “Forsyth County’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and strong financial standing is resolute.”
One financial goal mentioned was the importance of maintaining a AAA bond rating with all the major credit-rating agencies. Forsyth is one of the few counties in the nation with a triple AAA rating, which allows it to manage debt at the lowest interest rates possible.
The county also stressed funding for the five-year Capital Improvement Plan that was first adopted last year. The Capital Improvement Plan strategically outlines the county’s plan for delivering capital for water management, parks and recreation and road development.
“Delivery of those promises is ongoing and evolving,” John said in conclusion. “We are your government. So, engage with us. Ask us questions. Hold us accountable for ensuring delivery of promises that we make to you.”
Tribute to Molly Cooper
During the event, President and CEO of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce James McCoy made a statement to commemorate former District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper, who died on Wednesday, March 22, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Her widower, Dr. Scott Cooper, also thanked the community for the kind words and compassion shown following his wife’s death.