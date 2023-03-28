These 5 promises were made for Forsyth at this year's State of the County address

Safe community

John addressed the matter of public safety, drawing attention to law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians.

“There is one deliverable that is essential to any successful community,” John said. “That is the promise of safety.”

“Crime is lower today than it was ten years ago, when we had 100,000 less people in Forsyth,” Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a video presentation shown during the event. “We are currently the best equipped and the best paid sheriff’s office in the state of Georgia.”

John noted that the Board of Commissioners has made public safety a top priority, and in an effort to attract the highest quality candidates to the county, they gave sheriff’s deputies a 4% salary increase late last year as well as an additional 12% salary increase in January.

Looking at crime, John shared statistics showing a 30% decrease in burglaries year over year, and a 55% decrease in entering auto cases. Other crimes noted for their decrease were aggravated assault and DUI.

Economic prosperity

In addition to public safety, John addressed the promise of a strong economy and growth for businesses.

“Forsyth isn’t only a place where people want to live,” John said. “It’s also a place where businesses come to thrive.”

Noting that Forsyth County is one of the 20 fastest growing counties in the Unites States, John stressed the importance of balancing residential growth with commercial development.

Currently, four million square feet of new business space is being developed around the county, and Forsyth has become a national leader in income investment.

John also highlighted the growing opportunities for the tech industry, claiming Forsyth County’s, “newly minted identity as the tech corridor of Georgia.”



