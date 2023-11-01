By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘What is happening in Israel and within our Jewish communities in Georgia cannot continue to stand,’ state lawmakers take part in ‘Bring Them Home’ event
11012023BRING THEM HOME
State Reps. Brent Cox, left, and Lauren McDonald, right, and members of the Georgia-Israel Legislative Caucus hosted a “Bring Them Home” event to discuss Israeli hostages being held by Hamas at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, Oct. 31. - photo by For the FCN
Two state Representatives from Forsyth County were recently updated on Israeli hostages taken in the war with Hamas.