What state Sen. Greg Dolezal had to say about this year's unique legislative session

It’s been a unique a year for all parts of life, and that includes for the local lawmakers representing Forsyth County.

Due to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Georgia General Assembly legislative session ended in late June rather than the regular time of around early April, but that was far from the only change.

The plan coming into the year was to pass a reduced budget, and the assembly voted to approve $2 billion budget, including $2.2 billion in cuts.

Lawmakers also approved a new hate crimes bill, new rules for surprise medical billing and provided funding for a number of local projects.

Despite the unique circumstances, lawmakers, including District 27 state Sen. Greg Dolezal, said they were proud of what had been accomplished this session.

Dolezal was first elected to the seat in 2018 and represents the majority of Forsyth County, except the area of northeast Forsyth north of Hwy. 53. He serves as vice-chairman of the science and technology committee, secretary of the health and human services committee and as a member of the education and youth, government oversight and reappotionment and redistricting committees.

Here’s what he had to say about the session.