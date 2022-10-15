What voters need to know for the Nov. 8 General Election and Special Election

Forsyth County voters should be aware of new precincts, new districts and new days for advance voting heading into this year’s election.
The Nov. 8 General Election and Special Election is less than a month away, and voters will begin casting in-person ballots for advance voting starting Monday, Oct. 17.
While residents can cast votes at any advance voting site, voters can only go to their assigned precinct voting place on Election Day, which may have changed since the last time they voted.
For more information on the election, go to Forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Voter-Registrations-Elections, and for information on precincts, polling places and other information for voters, go to MVP.sos.ga.gov/s/.
Here’s a look at what voters need to know heading into the election.
Who’s running?
Voters will have a chance to cast ballots for federal, state and local candidates.
Along with statewide races – including the gubernatorial race between Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacie Abrams and the Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker – numerous local races will also be decided.
Local voters will be in a new Congressional District following recent redistricting, but their state legislative, county and board of education districts may have also changed.
United States House District 6, representing all of Forsyth and Dawson counties and portions of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. Forsyth County moved to the 6th District from the 7th and 9th Districts after recent redistricting.
- Rich McCormick, Republican, Emergency room physician, www.RichMcCormick.us;
- Bob Christian, Democratic, Combat veteran and businessman, www.ChristianforGa6.com.
State Senate District 27, representing the majority of Forsyth County and no other counties.
- Greg Dolezal (incumbent), Republican, Small business owner, www.DolezalforSenate.com;
- Brent Binion, Democratic, Learning architect, www.BrentforGeorgia.com/
State Senate District 48, representing a portion of south Forsyth County and portions of Fulton and Gwinnett counties. This is the first election for the seat in Forsyth following redistricting.
- Shawn Still, Republican, CEO, www.ShawnStill.com;
- Josh Uddin, Democratic, Businessman, www.JoshUddin.com.
State House District 11, representing northwest Forsyth County, Pickens County and a portion of Hall County. This is the first election for the seat in Forsyth following redistricting.
- Rick Jasperse (incumbent), Republican, Retired county agricultural agent, www.RickJasperse.org;
- Kayla Hollifield, Democratic, Bid coordinator, www.HollifieldforHouse.com.
State House District 24, representing a portion of western Forsyth County. This district will not represent any other county.
- Carter Barrett, Republican, Banker, www.BarrettforStateHouse.com;
- Sydney Walker, Democratic, Homemaker, www.Facebook.com/SydneyWalkerforGeorgia/.
State House District 25, representing portions of south Forsyth and Fulton counties.
- Todd Jones (incumbent), Republican, Technology executive, www.Jonesfor.us;
- Craig Meyer, Democratic, Commercial real estate, CraigMeyer4Georgia.com.
State House District 26, representing eastern Forsyth County.
- Lauren W. McDonald III (incumbent), Republican, Funeral director, www.VoteLaurenMcDonald.com;
- Matthew Helms, Democratic, purchasing manager.
State House District 28, representing portions of northern Forsyth County and a portion of Hall County. This is the first election for the seat in Forsyth following redistricting.
- Brent Cox, Republican, Business owner, www.BrentCoxforStateHouse.com;
- Claudia Wood, Democratic, Education Director.
State House District 100, representing portions of southern Forsyth County and portions of Gwinnett and Hall counties. This is the first election for the seat in Forsyth following redistricting.
- David Clark (incumbent for current District 98), Republican, Small business owner, www.VoteDavidClark.com;
- Louisa Shell Jackson, Democratic, Benefits manager, www.LouisaShellJackson4Georgia.com.
Forsyth County Board of Education District 5, representing a portion of southern Forsyth County
- Mike Valdes, Republican, Construction engineer, www.VoteMikeValdes.com;
- Elaine Padgett, Democratic, Nurse, www.Padgett4BOE.com.
For Upper Chattahoochee River Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
- Incumbent Leonard W. Ridings;
- John “JJ” Jorgensen.
Along with the contested races on the ballot, Solicitor General Bill Finch, Forsyth County District 1 Commissioner candidate Kerry Hill and District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent either did not receive a challenge or won their primary and did not draw a challenge from another party.
Board of Education member for District 1 Wes McCall drew a challenge from Democratic candidate Janna Kregoski, who has since withdrawn from the race. According to state law, votes for a withdrawn candidate will not be counted.
What else is on the ballot?
Along with candidates, proposed constitutional amendments, statewide referendum questions and a special election for a proposed $250 million Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST, in Forsyth County will also be on the ballot.
Voters will have the option to vote yes or no on:
Proposed Constitutional Amendments
1- Provides for suspension of compensation of certain State officers and members of the General Assembly.
Senate Resolution No. 134, Resolution Act No. 304
"Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to suspend the compensation of the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State School Superintendent, Commissioner of Insurance, Commissioner of Agriculture, Commissioner of Labor, or any member of the General Assembly while such individual is suspended from office following indictment for a felony?"
2- Provides for temporary local tax relief after disasters.
House Resolution No. 594, Resolution Act No. 803
"Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the governing authority of each county, municipality, and consolidated government and the board of education of each independent and county school system in this state shall be authorized to grant temporary tax relief to properties within its jurisdiction which are severely damaged or destroyed as a result of a disaster and located within a nationally declared disaster area?”
Statewide Referendum Questions
A-Provides for ad valorem tax exemption for certain timber production, reforestation, and harvesting equipment.
House Bill No. 997, Act No. 859
"Shall the Act be approved which grants a state-wide exemption from all ad valorem taxes for certain equipment used by timber producers in the production or harvest of timber?"
B- Expands ad valorem tax exemption for family-owned farms and adds qualified products to the exemption.
House Bill No. 498, Act No. 260
"Shall the Act be approved which expands a state-wide exemption from ad valorem taxes for agricultural equipment and certain farm products held by certain entities to include entities comprising two or more family-owned farm entities, and which adds dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry as qualified farm products with respect to such exemption?"
Special Election Forsyth County
Forsyth County Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST)
"Shall a special 1 percent sales and use tax be imposed in the special district consisting of Forsyth County for a period of time not to exceed 5 years and for the raising of an estimated amount of $250,000,000 for transportation purposes?"
When and where do I vote?
Advance voting will begin on Monday, Oct. 17, and voters will be able to vote at any open early voting site. Voting hours for all days except Sunday, Oct. 30 will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For the week of Oct. 17-21, early voting will only be held at the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Office, 1201 Sawnee Drive.
Starting Saturday, Oct. 22 and continuing for the weeks of Oct. 24-28 and Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 and on Saturday, Oct. 29, advance voting will be held at the voter registrations and elections office, Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road), Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Road) and Sharon Springs Park (1950 Sharon Road).
There will also be an option for Sunday voting this year on Sunday, Oct. 30, where polls will be open from noon to 5 p.m. at the voter registrations and elections office.
On Election Day, voters must vote at their precinct. Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, and all voters in line when polls close will be able to cast ballots.
01) Big Creek - (First Redeemer Church) 2100 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming 30041;
02) Brandywine - (Calvary Chapel) 200 James Road, Alpharetta 30004;
04) Chestatee - (Atlanta Cricket Fields) 5395 Keith Bridge Road, Cumming 30041;
05) Coal Mountain - (Coal Mountain Park Community Building) 3560 Settingdown Road, Cumming 30028;
06) Crossroads - (Hampton Park Library) 5345 Settingdown Road, Cumming 30041;
07) Cumming - (Cumming City Hall) 100 Main Street, Cumming 30040;
08) Mashburn - (Lanier United Methodist Church) 1979 Buford Highway, Cumming 30041;
10) Midway - (Midway Park Community Building) 5100 Post Road, Cumming 30040;
15) Heardsville - (Sawnee Mountain Park Community Building) 3995 Watson Road, Cumming 30028;
16) Otwell - (First Baptist Cumming) 1597 Sawnee Drive, Cumming 30040;
19) Old Atlanta - (Olde Atlanta Clubhouse) 5745 Olde Atlanta Parkway, Suwanee 30024;
21) South Forsyth - (Sharon Springs Park Community Building) 1950 Sharon Road, Cumming 30041;
25) Windermere - (Windermere Lodge) 4444 Front Nine Drive, Cumming 30041;
27) Concord - (Concord Baptist Church) 6905 Concord Road, Cumming 30028;
34) Fowler - (Fowler Park Recreation Center) 4110 Carolene Way, Cumming 30040;
35) Johns Creek - (Johns Creek Baptist Church) 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta 30005;
36) Nichols - (Old Atlanta Park Recreation Center) 810 Nichols Road, Suwanee 30024;
38) Daves Creek - (Grace Fellowship Of South Forsyth) 2750 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Cumming 30041;
39) Mathis - (Bethany Primitive Baptist Church) 5101 Old Atlanta Road, Suwanee 30024;
40) West Forsyth - (Greater Heights Baptist Church) 3790 Post Road, Cumming 30040;
41) Grassland - (Vision Baptist Church) 355 Windy Hill Drive, Alpharetta 30004;
42) Keith Bridge - (New Hope UMC) 4815 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville 30506;
43) Lakeland - (Waypoint Baptist Church) 829 Atlanta Highway, Cumming 30040;
44) Lanier - (Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church) 7620 Lanier Drive, Cumming 30041;
45) Mountainside - (Friendship Baptist Church) 2250 Friendship Circle, Cumming 30028;
46) Sawmill Branch - (The Vine Community Church) 4655 Bethelview Road, Cumming 30040;
47) Riverclub - (Chattahoochee River Club Clubhouse) 4110 River Club Drive, Cumming 30041;
49) Cheatam Creek - (Sts. Raphael, Nicholas, & Irene Greek Orthodox Church) 3074 Bethelview Road, Cumming 30040.