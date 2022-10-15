What voters need to know for the Nov. 8 General Election and Special Election

Who’s running?

Voters will have a chance to cast ballots for federal, state and local candidates.

Along with statewide races – including the gubernatorial race between Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacie Abrams and the Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker – numerous local races will also be decided.

Local voters will be in a new Congressional District following recent redistricting, but their state legislative, county and board of education districts may have also changed.

United States House District 6, representing all of Forsyth and Dawson counties and portions of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. Forsyth County moved to the 6th District from the 7th and 9th Districts after recent redistricting.

Rich McCormick, Republican, Emergency room physician, www.RichMcCormick.us;

Bob Christian, Democratic, Combat veteran and businessman, www.ChristianforGa6.com.

State Senate District 27, representing the majority of Forsyth County and no other counties.

Greg Dolezal (incumbent), Republican, Small business owner, www.DolezalforSenate.com;

Brent Binion, Democratic, Learning architect, www.BrentforGeorgia.com/

State Senate District 48, representing a portion of south Forsyth County and portions of Fulton and Gwinnett counties. This is the first election for the seat in Forsyth following redistricting.

State House District 11, representing northwest Forsyth County, Pickens County and a portion of Hall County. This is the first election for the seat in Forsyth following redistricting.

Rick Jasperse (incumbent), Republican, Retired county agricultural agent, www.RickJasperse.org;

Kayla Hollifield, Democratic, Bid coordinator, www.HollifieldforHouse.com.

State House District 24, representing a portion of western Forsyth County. This district will not represent any other county.

State House District 25, representing portions of south Forsyth and Fulton counties.

Todd Jones (incumbent), Republican, Technology executive, www.Jonesfor.us;

Craig Meyer, Democratic, Commercial real estate, CraigMeyer4Georgia.com.

State House District 26, representing eastern Forsyth County.

Lauren W. McDonald III (incumbent), Republican, Funeral director, www.VoteLaurenMcDonald.com;

Matthew Helms, Democratic, purchasing manager.

State House District 28, representing portions of northern Forsyth County and a portion of Hall County. This is the first election for the seat in Forsyth following redistricting.

Brent Cox, Republican, Business owner, www.BrentCoxforStateHouse.com;

Claudia Wood, Democratic, Education Director.

State House District 100, representing portions of southern Forsyth County and portions of Gwinnett and Hall counties. This is the first election for the seat in Forsyth following redistricting.

David Clark (incumbent for current District 98), Republican, Small business owner, www.VoteDavidClark.com;

Louisa Shell Jackson, Democratic, Benefits manager, www.LouisaShellJackson4Georgia.com.

Forsyth County Board of Education District 5, representing a portion of southern Forsyth County

Mike Valdes, Republican, Construction engineer, www.VoteMikeValdes.com;

Elaine Padgett, Democratic, Nurse, www.Padgett4BOE.com.

For Upper Chattahoochee River Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Incumbent Leonard W. Ridings;

John “JJ” Jorgensen.

Along with the contested races on the ballot, Solicitor General Bill Finch, Forsyth County District 1 Commissioner candidate Kerry Hill and District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent either did not receive a challenge or won their primary and did not draw a challenge from another party.

Board of Education member for District 1 Wes McCall drew a challenge from Democratic candidate Janna Kregoski, who has since withdrawn from the race. According to state law, votes for a withdrawn candidate will not be counted.