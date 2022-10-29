What voters need to know for Sunday advance voting

Forsyth County voters will have a chance to vote early for the Nov. 8 General Election and Special Election this Sunday.

Advance voting will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 only at the Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office, located at 1201 Sawnee Drive, after elections officials approved Sunday voting for the election cycle earlier this year.

Following the election’s primaries in May, this will be the second opportunity for Sunday voting in Forsyth County this year.