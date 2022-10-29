What voters need to know for Sunday advance voting

Forsyth County voters will have a chance to vote early for the Nov. 8 General Election and Special Election this Sunday.
Advance voting will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 only at the Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office, located at 1201 Sawnee Drive, after elections officials approved Sunday voting for the election cycle earlier this year.
Following the election’s primaries in May, this will be the second opportunity for Sunday voting in Forsyth County this year.
On Saturday, Oct. 29 and for the final week of advance voting, Monday, Oct. 31 to Friday, Nov. 4, polls will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the elections office, Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road), Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Road) and Sharon Springs Park (1950 Sharon Road).
No advance voting will be held from Saturday, Nov. 5 through Monday, Nov. 7.
Unlike Election Day, when voters must go to their precinct’s polling place, voters can vote early at any open advance voting location.
From the first week of early voting, which started on Monday, Oct. 17, through Tuesday, Oct. 25, nearly 22,500 Forsyth County voters had already cast ballots, according to documents from election officials.