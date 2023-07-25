A State Representative from Forsyth County was recognized as “2023 Legislator of the Year” after the latest legislative session.
Why this state representative from Forsyth County was named 'Legislator of the Year'
Latest
-
Why Forsyth County residents are being asked to conserve water after the storm
-
Update: Forsyth County residents asked to limit water use until noon on Saturday after violent storm knocked out power
-
Why are voting precincts being relocated in the City of Cumming?
-
Will there be a crackdown on barking and breeding in Forsyth County?