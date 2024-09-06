By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Winder to hold memorial gathering tonight with local, national officials
Photo courtesy of David Close on Unsplash
The City of Winder will hold a memorial gathering, “A Light in the Dark,” at 6 p.m. tonight, Sept. 6, at Jug Tavern Park, 139 E. Athens Street.