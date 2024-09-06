The City of Winder will hold a memorial gathering, “A Light in the Dark,” at 6 p.m. tonight, Sept. 6, at Jug Tavern Park, 139 E. Athens Street.
Winder to hold memorial gathering tonight with local, national officials
Latest
-
Why a local election official wants to stop the state from changing rules this close to November election
-
Forsyth County joined a class action lawsuit against manufacturers of toxic chemicals. Here’s why.
-
Some dog owners will soon be required to obtain a permit. Here's why
-
Cumming City Council approves nearly $8 million on this project