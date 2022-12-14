Workforce, transportation among topics at annual pre-legislative breakfast

With a few weeks to go before the Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session begins on Monday, Jan. 9, members of Georgia’s legislative delegation answered questions from the public.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual pre-legislative breakfast at Lanier Technical College, where several lawmakers representing Forsyth County and surrounding areas discussed likely legislation for the session and answered questions from moderator Derek Brooks, the chamber’s chair for 2022, and those in attendance.
Along with submitting questions to the legislators, attendees also took part in a multiple-choice survey asking about what issue they hope the legislature will address, with education/workforce development receiving 51% of responses, congestion/transportation with 31%, reducing taxes with 12% and securing elections with 7%.
Here is a look at what the legislators had to say in the meeting.
Incoming state House District 28 state Rep. Brent Cox was one of several speakers to praise schools like Lanier Technical College for preparing the state’s workforce for future careers.
“We have a significant need and shortage within these areas, and Lanier Tech is doing a good job with apprenticeships, as we spoke about earlier,” “Cox said. “It is HVAC contractors, pipefitters, all these positions need to be filled. Not just in that, but the amount of money these kids are making coming out of high school is significantly more than what most people even would believe.”
During the election season, incoming District 48 state Sen. Shawn Still was one of several officials to push for lower income tax. During Tuesday’s meeting, he explained how state leaders would look into that during budgeting.
“Our state budget is over $30 billion a year, and three-quarters of that is already allocated for two things: education and healthcare,” Still said. “Several of us… we campaigned very heavily on trying to reduce, ultimately eliminate, the state income tax. What does that mean? How do we replace that income? How do we become more competitive with states like Florida and Texas and Tennessee?
“Those are things that we are going to be looking at. Because we have been so fiscally conservative, we have built up great reserves. Great reserves allow you to look for ways to bring that down a little bit.”
Another common topic was transportation. District 51 state Sen. Steve Gooch said one major project for Forsyth County will be coming soon.
“Next spring, DOT will be issuing a contract somewhere between April and late summer to an investor group that is going to build four more lanes on Ga. 400, two northbound and two southbound, starting just inside the perimeter below the 285 interchange,” he said. “They will come all the way up to this area, just a little bit north of McFarland Road, and those will be primarily express lanes that you or I can get on if we want to get to Atlanta quicker.”