Atlanta developer proposes distribution center in South Forsyth

An Atlanta developer wants to build a major warehouse distribution center in South Forsyth.



Seefried Industrial Properties Inc., an Atlanta firm that specializes in developing, leasing and managing industrial real estate, has applied for a sketch plat for a three-building, 418,220-square-foot warehouse complex with over 1,800 parking spaces on 103.369 acres off Shiloh Road.

The project would include a 194,725-square-foot “crossdock” building, another nearly-173,000 square foot unit, and a 63,000-square-foot facility, according to documents with the Forsyth County Department of Planning & Community Development.

The complex would have three locations for vehicles to go in and out of, including one at the Shiloh Crossing roundabout.