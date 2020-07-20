Atlanta developer proposes distribution center in South Forsyth

An Atlanta developer wants to build a major warehouse distribution center in South Forsyth.
Seefried Industrial Properties Inc., an Atlanta firm that specializes in developing, leasing and managing industrial real estate, has applied for a sketch plat for a three-building, 418,220-square-foot warehouse complex with over 1,800 parking spaces on 103.369 acres off Shiloh Road.
The project would include a 194,725-square-foot “crossdock” building, another nearly-173,000 square foot unit, and a 63,000-square-foot facility, according to documents with the Forsyth County Department of Planning & Community Development.
The complex would have three locations for vehicles to go in and out of, including one at the Shiloh Crossing roundabout.
Seefried Industrial Properties is requesting two variances, one to eliminate a buffer with nearby Forsyth Primitive Baptist Church and another to increase the number of parking spaces for the main warehouse building from 287 to 1,573.
Leaders have emphasized attracting more businesses to Forsyth County in recent years to balance a tax digest that relies heavily on homeowners. The site is in one of the primary hubs of commercial and industrial activity in South Forsyth with quick access to Ga. 400.
Businesses now line the east side of Shiloh Road. To the south of the proposed distribution center is Halcyon and an enclave of businesses on Bluegrass Valley Parkway off McFarland Parkway. To the north is another cluster on Cabot Parkway.
County staff are scheduled to review the site plan July 29, while a zoning review is set for Aug. 5.