BOC votes on 2 industrial park projects in north Forsyth

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved one rezoning request in north Forsyth and withdrew another during the regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 18.
A county-initiated a request for the Hughes Group to rezone 74.3 acres to restricted industrial district at Ga. 400 and Bottoms Road moved forward while a second rezoning for restricted industrial district near Ga. 400 off Settingdown Road was withdrawn.
Residents attended a town hall on Thursday, Aug. 11, to talk to Forsyth County commissioners about the proposed rezonings.
During the public hearing Thursday, one resident from the Hampton neighborhood approved of the rezoning request at Ga. 400 and Bottoms Road, and two were against the project. One woman said she was “very fond of commercial development in Forsyth County … just not by the side of my house.”
The Hughes Group requested to reduce the landscape strips along the side and rear lot or lease lines from six feet to zero feet and reduce the zoning buffer from 40 feet to 25 feet.