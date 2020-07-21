Car and dog wash business proposed for Atlanta Highway intersection

Do your car and dog both need a bath? Developers may soon have the place just for you in Forsyth County.
R&D Woodstock Inc., has applied for a conditional-use permit to open car wash and dog wash facilities on 2.116 acres at the corner of Atlanta Highway and Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Road in Cumming.
The proposed car wash would be called Uncle Charlie’s Car Wash, according to documents with the Forsyth County Department of Planning & Community Development, and feature a 3,845-square-foot drive-thru washing facility for vehicles with canopied customer vacuum stalls.
Documents show that the project also includes a small, 600-square-foot building for a proposed pet grooming business, with nine parking spaces and about a 1,400-square-foot patio area.
County staff is scheduled to review the site plan on July 29.