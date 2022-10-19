Commissioners deny mixed-use development in city limits

Commissioners unanimously voted at a work session on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to deny a request to rezone approximately 44 acres for the purposes of building a mixed-use development.

The land in question is off Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Cumming and was purchased by the county for economic development purposes.

The proposal was sent to commissioners by the Forsyth County Development Authority and Inline Communities, and it included a possible 20,000 square feet of commercial space and a total of 404 residential units; 275 multi-family units or apartments, 9 live-work townhomes, 24 rear-loaded townhomes, 26 front-loaded townhomes and 70 single-family detached lots.

The proposed density for the project was 9.29 units per acre.

During board discussion, District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said he had an “interesting opinion on this,” stating that it would be hypocritical of the board to allow the proposal to move forward.

“If we sit here and want to judge the city of Cumming when they do a project like this, and they annex something in … to do the same thing we yell at them for,” he said. “The hypocrisy of it, I can’t live with it.”

Levent also wanted to reassess this item, stating that he was concerned about the density of the project and wanted to hold onto the property for a more commercial use in the future.