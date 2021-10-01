Cumming planning commission holds public hearing for Sawnee Village mixed-use project

Plans for a major development in the city of Cumming were discussed by supporters and opponents at a meeting this week.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28, members of the city of Cumming’s planning and zoning board held a public hearing, but did not take any action, on an application to rezone 152 acres between Dahlonega Highway and Pilgrim Mill Road and east of Pilgrim Mill from office professional (OP), single-family residential district (R-1A) and planned shopping center PSC districts to planned-unit development (PUD) for a development known as Sawnee Village.

“Just to be clear for the record, no one’s voting on anything [at Tuesday’s meeting,]” said City of Cumming Planning Commission Chairman Ralph Webb said the item would come back at the group’s meeting later this month.

After the planning commission’s vote to either approve or not approve the project, the proposal will go to the Cumming City Council for a final decision.

The plan and background

According to documents submitted to the city and shown during the meeting, the development will include 44 55-foot, front-entry, detached residential units on 12.5 acres; 105 45-foot rear-entry, detached residential units on 24.6 acres and 72 motor court lots on 21.1 acres.

More than 50 acres of the total development will be used for attached residential units, which will include 27 20-foot, rear-entry townhomes, 38 24-foot, rear-entry duplex townhomes near Dahlonega Highway and 78 27-foot, front-entry townhomes, 75 24-foot, front-entry townhomes and 117 20-foot, rear-entry townhomes across Pilgrim Mill Road.

The development will also include 262 multi-family units on 9.2 acres, 220 institutional-senior living units on 14.6 acres, six vertical mixed-use units on .8 acres, 18.4 acres of commercial uses and about 30 acres of open space.

“We do believe this is within the spirit and intent of the [comprehensive] plan in the city of Cumming,” said Melody Glouton, a zoning attorney with Andersen, Tate & Carr. “It does offer a variety of housing options.

“What we have found in the land-use and zoning world is that there are different types of housing options that individuals throughout the community would like to have other than a single-family detached residential unit. This allows that to be another option for a potential homeowner to have an attached product.”

The development will include four areas with different uses.

Along Dahlonega Highway, there will be a mix of uses including 65 townhomes and six vertical mixed units over businesses as residential options.

That portion of the development will also include 18,900 square feet for retail, restaurant and office uses near Dahlonega Highway, 19,800 square feet for office and retail, a 7,000 square-foot restaurant and 26,000 square feet for indoor amenities.

The senior living portion of the project is proposed with independent living, assisted living and memory care units and is being included with 21,000 square feet for retail, office and restaurant on the west side of Pilgrim Mill for another mixed-use area.

On the east side of Pilgrim Mill, 270 townhome units are proposed in another community.

The other units will go in a community planned between Dahlonega Highway and Pilgrim Mill.

The proposal also includes a central amenity area with a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and outdoor patio space.

“This central amenity area with the retail surrounding it is what we see as the focal point within this proposed development,” Glouton said. “It has an opportunity to bring a mix of retail uses that will be surrounded by residential uses as you transition east across the overall development.”

Plans for the project also show the proposed North Cumming Bypass, which would extend from Sawnee Drive to Pilgrim Mill Road.

The current proposal is the second time the project has come before city leaders this year.

In January, members of the Cumming City Council voted 3-0, with Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter abstaining and Councilman Christopher Light recused due to a conflict of interest, to deny an application to rezone the land to a PUD for a project called The Villages at Brooks Farm.

The previous proposal was for a mixed-use development with 231 age-restricted single-family homes, 25 traditional single-family detached homes, 56 single-family attached townhomes, 335 multi-family units and 42,500 square feet of vertical mixed-uses with 60 residential units over commercial and retail units on the 152 acres of land.

The development was also proposed to include two passive park areas and neighborhood amenities such as a pool, clubhouse and interconnected sidewalks.

As part of the motion in January, council members gave the property owner an exemption to a typical one-year ban on filing applications for the land where an application has been denied.

