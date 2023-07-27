By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County leaders break ground on the site of the future Denmark Library
Denmark Library groundbreaking
Library system leaders and local officials shovel dirt to celebrate the official beginning to construction on the Denmark Library. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
The Forsyth County Public Library system officially broke ground on the future site of the Denmark Library on Thursday, July 27, celebrating the beginning of construction.