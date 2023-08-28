By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
The Gathering at South Forsyth names new senior project executive
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
Renderings of the “The Gathering at South Forsyth,” a proposed “world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia” at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road.
Officials with the proposed arena project, The Gathering at South Forsyth, have announced a new project executive.