‘Heard but not listened to:’ Here’s the final decision on the proposed mixed-use development on Pilgrim Mill Road

The proposed Creekside Preserve project will bring a new apartment complex and class-A office space to north Forsyth, and nearby residents remained opposed to the project after two public hearings.
The mixed-use development will be on Pilgrim Mill and Holtzclaw roads with an entrance and exit on Freedom Parkway as well.
Following a public hearing before planning commissioners in September, the Board of Commissioners held an additional hearing for the rezoning request on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Residents were mostly concerned about traffic on Pilgrim Mill Road, specifically the bumper-to-bumper issues during rush hour from Ga. 400 north to Freedom Parkway.
While traffic issues have been brought up at both the public participation meeting and public hearing, concerned resident Randy Maynard continued to speak about them.
“We citizens would like to know why you’re not listening to our concerns,” Maynard said to commissioners. “[We are] heard but not listened to. Sometimes, you need to listen to the people that have put you into this position.”
During his presentation, zoning attorney Christopher Light who represents the developer said the new proposed road, Creekside Parkway, would divert 50 percent of traffic away from Pilgrim Mill Road in the morning rush and 25 percent of traffic in the evening rush.
Audience members there to speak in opposition to the project laughed audibly at Light’s claim.
Creekside Parkway is proposed to connect Freedom Parkway and Holtzclaw Road, running parallel to Pilgrim Mill Road.
Other concerns from residents included overcrowding at schools, diverting traffic onto Chattahoochee Road and public safety.
Regarding public safety, District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson, who represents the area, said she had spoken to the fire department and sheriff’s office about Creekside Parkway.
Since Pilgrim Mill Road is on a peninsula on Lake Lanier, there are no cut-through roads to get to residences farther down the road after Holtzclaw Road. According to public safety officials, the new road could provide additional safety measures for Pilgrim Mill peninsula residents.
“Being able to have that alternative route to get out to the peninsula when things are in a crunch … is a public safety issue,” Semanson said.
Many residents stated they would prefer the land to be developed under the current zoning conditions.
Right now, the land is zoned lake residential district, and could be built out with over 90 single-family homes.
Semanson and Light argued that single-family homes would contribute more to overcrowding in the nearby schools and would cause similar traffic effects.
Semanson also said commissioners would not be able to impose new conditions on the property if it is built with the current zoning in mind, which she said was likely zoned in the 1980s.
“I felt like this [mixed-use development plan] was a better alternative,” she said. “It helped mitigate if not completely resolve some of the problems we have in the area existing as it pertains to traffic.”
While this plan was not the “silver bullet” fix for the existing traffic issues on Pilgrim Mill Road, Semanson told her constituents that work would be done on the bridge east of the intersection with Freedom Parkway in the future, and that more road improvements were pending.
Commissioners postponed their official decision on the rezoning request until a work session on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved to rezone the approximately 58-acre tract of land to a master planned district for 295 apartments, a 29,300-square-foot office building and 148 parking spaces.
Commissioners also included language in the project’s conditions to allow for parking spaces for electronic vehicles.
The vote for approval was not unanimous, passing 3-2 with commissioners Todd Levent and Cindy Jones Mills, who will represent the area in 2023, opposed.