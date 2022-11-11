‘Heard but not listened to:’ Here’s the final decision on the proposed mixed-use development on Pilgrim Mill Road

The proposed Creekside Preserve project will bring a new apartment complex and class-A office space to north Forsyth, and nearby residents remained opposed to the project after two public hearings.

The mixed-use development will be on Pilgrim Mill and Holtzclaw roads with an entrance and exit on Freedom Parkway as well.

Following a public hearing before planning commissioners in September, the Board of Commissioners held an additional hearing for the rezoning request on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Residents were mostly concerned about traffic on Pilgrim Mill Road, specifically the bumper-to-bumper issues during rush hour from Ga. 400 north to Freedom Parkway.

While traffic issues have been brought up at both the public participation meeting and public hearing, concerned resident Randy Maynard continued to speak about them.

“We citizens would like to know why you’re not listening to our concerns,” Maynard said to commissioners. “[We are] heard but not listened to. Sometimes, you need to listen to the people that have put you into this position.”

During his presentation, zoning attorney Christopher Light who represents the developer said the new proposed road, Creekside Parkway, would divert 50 percent of traffic away from Pilgrim Mill Road in the morning rush and 25 percent of traffic in the evening rush.

Audience members there to speak in opposition to the project laughed audibly at Light’s claim.

Creekside Parkway is proposed to connect Freedom Parkway and Holtzclaw Road, running parallel to Pilgrim Mill Road.

Other concerns from residents included overcrowding at schools, diverting traffic onto Chattahoochee Road and public safety.

Regarding public safety, District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson, who represents the area, said she had spoken to the fire department and sheriff’s office about Creekside Parkway.

Since Pilgrim Mill Road is on a peninsula on Lake Lanier, there are no cut-through roads to get to residences farther down the road after Holtzclaw Road. According to public safety officials, the new road could provide additional safety measures for Pilgrim Mill peninsula residents.

“Being able to have that alternative route to get out to the peninsula when things are in a crunch … is a public safety issue,” Semanson said.