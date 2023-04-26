How the Board of Commissioners reacted to the official proposal of The Gathering arena project

The development team also stressed the venue flexibility of the arena regarding various forms of entertainment. The arena would be able to host concerts, Broadway shows, fundraisers, graduation ceremonies, UFC fights, sporting events, and more.

It is estimated that The Gathering could host as many as 100 events per year.

The development could also bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area. An estimated 20,000 construction jobs would be made over the course of a 10-year development project, and an estimated 12,000 long-term employment opportunities would be created for the county.

“This was an interesting project when it was first presented to me about a year ago,” said Chairman Alfred John. “When I met with Mr. Krause, he shared his vision for an arena in the north metro area. I looked at the property that was being proposed, and I thought it was a good fit.”

John mentioned the many infrastructure projects in the area, including the new Ga. 400 interchange at McGinnis Ferry Road and the continuing construction of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, and how he believes they will mitigate the effect on traffic.

“Guest comfort is very important to us in the way we design these buildings,” said architect Tone Frisina. “Having secure parking, direct access to the venue, being able to come and go from the site very efficiently so you’re not impacting large traffic patterns in the county.”

District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent and District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills both expressed concerns about what will be asked of the county and stressed the importance of total transparency throughout the process.

“These gentlemen bringing this are professionals,” said Levent. “They’re big-business people. Not to say that we can’t keep up with that, but we need to make sure we get answers to our questions. Direct and up front, we need to know what’s coming. Otherwise, we’ll be played for fools.”

Levent continued to raise concerns over the cost to the county, the impact on traffic, the number of parking spaces, and the number of residential units.

“The Board of Commissioners are all elected officials,” said Levent. “Our job is to look out for the best interests of our citizens. I just want to make sure we get this right if we’re going to do it.”

District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson brought a motion to have The Gathering’s development team come back before the Board of Commissioners in two weeks, on May 9, for consideration of rezoning amendments and to hear additional information addressing the concerns of the commissioners.

The motion passed 4-0, with District 1 Commissioner Kerry Hill being absent.