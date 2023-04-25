How the county believes road construction will affect traffic around the proposed arena project

The proposed site of The Gathering at South Forsyth arena project has drawn attention to the future of transportation infrastructure in the area.
The proposed property at Union Hill Road and Ronald Reagan Blvd. is a central location of several road improvement plans that have been in progress since before the arena proposal was introduced.
The construction of a full diamond interchange at Ga. 400 and McGinnis Ferry Road, along with the widening of a portion of McGinnis Ferry Road to six lanes, is expected to be finished in March of 2024. It is also near the ongoing project to connect both portions of Ronald Reagan Blvd.
The county believes the road improvements surrounding the Gathering would help mitigate the traffic increase in the area.
“This is a big economic driver not only to the county, but to the region and even the southeast,” said Forsyth County Manager David McKee in a video released by Forsyth County Government. “We’re looking forward to working with developers, working through traffic issues that would arise with a development like this, and coming together for a good community solution.”
In the video, McKee also addressed rumors that public transportation may make its way further north due to The Gathering.
“Let me address the elephant in the room,” said McKee. “Right now, there is no discussion of mass public transportation extending north beyond the Fulton County line.”
Addressing the possibility of an extension of MARTA rail or buses, McKee said, “None of that is coming to this project.”
What the development of The Gathering could extend, however, is the greenway trail system.
A proposed Gathering Trailhead would connect the Big Creek Greenway to the existing trail system that runs all the way south to Roswell, which would create 27 miles of unbroken trails for running, walking, and biking.
“That really is a game changer for this area,” said Forsyth County Director of Communications Russell Brown. “I can’t think of many other areas of Metro Atlanta that would have something like this from a greenway connectivity standpoint.”
