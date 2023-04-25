How the county believes road construction will affect traffic around the proposed arena project

The proposed site of The Gathering at South Forsyth arena project has drawn attention to the future of transportation infrastructure in the area.

The proposed property at Union Hill Road and Ronald Reagan Blvd. is a central location of several road improvement plans that have been in progress since before the arena proposal was introduced.

The construction of a full diamond interchange at Ga. 400 and McGinnis Ferry Road, along with the widening of a portion of McGinnis Ferry Road to six lanes, is expected to be finished in March of 2024. It is also near the ongoing project to connect both portions of Ronald Reagan Blvd.

The county believes the road improvements surrounding the Gathering would help mitigate the traffic increase in the area.