How will your vote this November impact The Gathering at South Forsyth?
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
Renderings of the “The Gathering at South Forsyth,” a proposed “world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia” at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road.
The Development Authority raised concerns this week about whether Forsyth County voters fully understand the implication of their vote regarding The Gathering at South Forsyth this November.