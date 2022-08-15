Industrial park projects in north Forsyth raise concerns

Residents attended a town hall on Thursday, Aug. 11, to talk to Forsyth County commissioners about two proposed rezonings for a combined 100 acres of light industrial use in north Forsyth.



Both items are on the agenda for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18.





The projects

The rezonings are on the east side of Ga. 400 and are county-initiated requests.

The first is a request for Pacific Group to rezone 36.8 acres from agricultural district, or A1, to restricted industrial district, or M1, on Settingdown Road, south of Bottoms Road and about half a mile from Ga. 400.

A public hearing was held for the project on June 2, and residents from the Hampton community gathered to speak in opposition of the project.

The second rezoning is a request for the Hughes Group to rezone 74.3 acres from agricultural, or A1, highway business, or HB, and commercial business, or CBD, districts to restricted industrial district, or M1, on Bottoms Road and Ga. 400.

The application also includes a request for conditional-use permits, or CUPs, for breweries and distilleries, cold storage plants and frozen food lockers, food processing plants, kennels, animal hospitals, veterinary clinics, micro-breweries, micro-distilleries, an open storage yard, research laboratories and ancillary manufacturing, self-service storage, climate controlled, transportation, communication and utility facilities, except truck terminals, conducting around the clock business hours.

A public hearing will be held for this item on Thursday, Aug. 18.





What residents had to say

Some concerns from residents include a possible increase in crime and truck traffic that they feel the two projects could bring.

A few Hampton residents resisted both projects, with one woman saying that it was a “crime to tear down all that natural environment.”

“We keep building and building and building, and soon, there’s not going to be anything left,” she said. “We’re destroying this county with all the over-building to make money. We have enough; let’s stop.”





