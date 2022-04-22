‘Largest spa in North America’ sets sights on Forsyth County as first location

Forsyth County residents could be able to “travel the world” with just a few steps across “the largest spa in North America” called Passport Springs & Spa.
Passport Experiences is proposing a 10-acre, “immersive hot springs venue” that transports guests “to exotic locations by recreating the most celebrated hot springs from across the globe.” The spa will be situated adjacent to the Collection at Forsyth on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
CEO of Passport Experiences Jacob Bloch said that he was first inspired to create a spa after visiting Israel when he was 18, hiking through the Masada National Park with friends to reach the Dead Sea.
“The sun, as you might be able to imagine, was scorching, [and] my skin got burned,” Bloch said.
When Bloch and his friends reached the Dead Sea, he said that when they went to float in the water, his sunburn began to dissipate.
“I was floating in the water … and everything — all of my aches, all my strains just went away,” Bloch said. “It was an incredible experience, and I knew that I wanted to recreate that type of incredible experience everywhere on Earth.”
Bloch spent several years on Wall Street working on different projects including amusement parks and other recreational experiences.
At Passport Springs & Spa, he is planning to incorporate more than 40,000 square feet of interior space and 150,000 square feet of outdoor space with hot springs inspired by Costa Rica, Rome, Israel and Japan.
“What we’re doing is taking the most famous hot springs from around the world and bringing them to one place,” Bloch said. “So, you can now walk all around the world by taking a few steps; from the Dead Sea in Israel to the volcanic springs in Costa Rica.”
Bloch explained that the architect and designer for the project will be a Voelker Gray Design which has created an award-winning spa experience in California called Glen Ivy Hot Springs. The civil engineer, Kimley-Horn, has helped with projects like the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Battery and Avalon.
When asked why Bloch picked Forsyth County to be the location of his “immersive experience,” he said that “Forsyth made a lot of sense.”
“[The county] is thriving, and it’s a prosperous community,” he said.
Bloch said the fact that the county is so affluent is reflected in its residents, and he hopes they will “embrace a venue as dynamic and upscale as ours.”
Forsyth County Board of Commission Chairman Alfred John, who represents the area where the spa would be located, said that he is looking forward to “this concept being a regional draw; bringing people here to spend their money.”
He said the concept is “unique,” and hopes the spa can become an attraction or destination in Forsyth County apart from Lake Lanier.
Story continues below.
“Forsyth County lacks many attractions or destinations apart from Lake Lanier,” John said. “And, as a result, residents travel outside the county and spend their money elsewhere. …I hope that this will spur similar investment and is the first of many entertainment-related developments in Forsyth County.”
While the venue would provide an aspect of entertainment, Bloch emphasized his vision to create a place for “both wellness and social aspects.”
He said that he wants to create an experience for people where they “can escape and walk away feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.”
“It’s differentiated entertainment,” Bloch said.
Bloch said the spa would offer wellness treatments that are authentic to their international inspirations, such as having volcanic sunbathing like ‘onsens,’ or hot springs, in Japan or mud pools for masks like at the Dead Sea.
“It’s not just recreating some of these places from around the world, but some of their spa offerings,” Bloch said.
Passport Springs & Spa would also have licensed masseuses to create a “resort-like” feel.
“We are building a first-class resort-like experience with licensed masseuses,” Bloch said. “This is an upscale venue.”
Bloch said is planning to open the spa in fall 2023 with a groundbreaking set for this year.
He said that there will be public participation meetings this summer so residents can express give feedback for the project and learn more about Bloch’s team and his vision.