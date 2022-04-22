‘Largest spa in North America’ sets sights on Forsyth County as first location

Forsyth County residents could be able to “travel the world” with just a few steps across “the largest spa in North America” called Passport Springs & Spa.

Passport Experiences is proposing a 10-acre, “immersive hot springs venue” that transports guests “to exotic locations by recreating the most celebrated hot springs from across the globe.” The spa will be situated adjacent to the Collection at Forsyth on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

CEO of Passport Experiences Jacob Bloch said that he was first inspired to create a spa after visiting Israel when he was 18, hiking through the Masada National Park with friends to reach the Dead Sea.

“The sun, as you might be able to imagine, was scorching, [and] my skin got burned,” Bloch said.

When Bloch and his friends reached the Dead Sea, he said that when they went to float in the water, his sunburn began to dissipate.

“I was floating in the water … and everything — all of my aches, all my strains just went away,” Bloch said. “It was an incredible experience, and I knew that I wanted to recreate that type of incredible experience everywhere on Earth.”

Bloch spent several years on Wall Street working on different projects including amusement parks and other recreational experiences.

At Passport Springs & Spa, he is planning to incorporate more than 40,000 square feet of interior space and 150,000 square feet of outdoor space with hot springs inspired by Costa Rica, Rome, Israel and Japan.

“What we’re doing is taking the most famous hot springs from around the world and bringing them to one place,” Bloch said. “So, you can now walk all around the world by taking a few steps; from the Dead Sea in Israel to the volcanic springs in Costa Rica.”

Bloch explained that the architect and designer for the project will be a Voelker Gray Design which has created an award-winning spa experience in California called Glen Ivy Hot Springs. The civil engineer, Kimley-Horn, has helped with projects like the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Battery and Avalon.

When asked why Bloch picked Forsyth County to be the location of his “immersive experience,” he said that “Forsyth made a lot of sense.”

“[The county] is thriving, and it’s a prosperous community,” he said.

Bloch said the fact that the county is so affluent is reflected in its residents, and he hopes they will “embrace a venue as dynamic and upscale as ours.”

Forsyth County Board of Commission Chairman Alfred John, who represents the area where the spa would be located, said that he is looking forward to “this concept being a regional draw; bringing people here to spend their money.”

He said the concept is “unique,” and hopes the spa can become an attraction or destination in Forsyth County apart from Lake Lanier.

Story continues below.